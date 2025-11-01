Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $39,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,764. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $950,496. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

