Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 67.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Kroger by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

