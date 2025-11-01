Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

