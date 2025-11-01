Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Calumet were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calumet by 109.4% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet by 29.9% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet by 12.1% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet by 31.9% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Calumet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

CLMT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Calumet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

