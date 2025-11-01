Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 374 MSCI Inc $MSCI

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $588.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.40. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

