HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 631 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

LNT opened at $66.82 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

