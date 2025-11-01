Phunware’s (PHUN) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phunware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.47. Phunware has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 510.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 2,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

