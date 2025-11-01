Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Given Hold (C) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c) rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $446.15 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $435.42 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.33 and a 200-day moving average of $539.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after acquiring an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,222,000 after acquiring an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

