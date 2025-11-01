HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF $UPGD

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPGD. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UPGD opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (UPGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg ANR Improvers index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-and mid-cap US stocks that are identified to have the most improved consensus ratings based on analyst recommendations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.