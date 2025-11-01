HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 133,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,310,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,394,000 after buying an additional 2,308,864 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after buying an additional 598,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $21,079,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

