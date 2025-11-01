Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.26 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Air Lease worth $44,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

