Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.73. Ardelyx shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 18,712,632 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Ardelyx Stock Up 21.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 366,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,890.64. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,637.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 305,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,927.70. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,551 shares of company stock valued at $996,917. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

