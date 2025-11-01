Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AKBA FY2028 Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.68. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

