Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and traded as high as $26.51. Alps Electric shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 197 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alps Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Alps Electric Trading Up 15.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Alps Electric had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.39%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

