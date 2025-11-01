ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

PRQR opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.23. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 238.52%. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 531,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 471,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

