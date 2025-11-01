Insider Selling: Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder Sells $437,147.36 in Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,092,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,628,961.20. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $291,555.99.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.96.

On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $798,789.81.

On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $605,927.31.

On Friday, October 10th, We-Inn Llc sold 2,300 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $9,016.00.

NASDAQ:INV opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.21. Innventure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 20,429.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innventure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INV. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Innventure by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innventure by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innventure by 937.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Innventure by 899.9% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

