Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.13 and traded as high as GBX 252. Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 244, with a volume of 50,521 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard W. Killingbeck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 per share, for a total transaction of £24,500. Also, insider Christopher Getley purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.60. Insiders own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

