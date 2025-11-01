Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.81 and traded as high as C$14.50. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 11,899,959 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

About Ivanhoe Mines

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38. The company has a market cap of C$19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 2.09.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.