Piper Sandler Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $63.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

