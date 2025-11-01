Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.4%

WEN opened at $8.54 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 19,693.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 205.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.