Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1,334.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 237,454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 173,342 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

