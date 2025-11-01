Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FTEC opened at $236.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.12. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.