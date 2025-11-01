Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $356,667.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,660.32. This represents a 69.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,491.40. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,818 shares of company stock worth $1,538,255. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.