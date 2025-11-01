Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.