Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,333,000 after buying an additional 1,258,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after buying an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 182.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,017,000 after buying an additional 404,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $195.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

