Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $62.64 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $13,206,742.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 679,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,273,001.82. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $2,089,886.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,087.88. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 797,913 shares of company stock valued at $42,347,634 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

