Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $33,884,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 673,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $26.99 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

