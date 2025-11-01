AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 28,616 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 8,192.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health



Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

