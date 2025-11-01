Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,691 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.41 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

