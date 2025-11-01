Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,101 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after purchasing an additional 743,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 586,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $345.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

