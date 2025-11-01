First Bancorp $FBNC Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FBNC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $89.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBNC

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.