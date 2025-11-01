Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF $FPXI

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3,945.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

FPXI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

