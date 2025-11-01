Reviewing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 6.11% 2.54% 2.05% Guild 2.56% 8.92% 2.27%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $687.60 million 1.29 $30.40 million $0.62 18.82 Guild $1.04 billion 1.19 $97.13 million $0.39 50.97

This table compares NerdWallet and Guild”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 3 3 0 2.50 Guild 0 8 2 1 2.36

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. Guild has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential downside of 7.35%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Guild.

Risk and Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Guild on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

