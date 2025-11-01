Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,178,000 after buying an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after buying an additional 476,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,315,000 after buying an additional 80,518 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,846,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,128,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

