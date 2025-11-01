Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Up 2.8%

EXE opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

