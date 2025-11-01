Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $GMAR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $114,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 146.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $223,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

