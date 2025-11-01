Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Wall Street Zen raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6%

CFG stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.