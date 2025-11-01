Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Zacks Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

