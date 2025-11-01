Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,865 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

PRF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.