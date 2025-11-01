Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $170.76. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

