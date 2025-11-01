Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 34,072 Shares of Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 245.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 435.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,556 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 720.6% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,216,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 213,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ambev by 149.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.32 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Ambev

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.