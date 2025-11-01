Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 5.9%

NYSE:MSI opened at $406.61 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.50.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

