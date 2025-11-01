Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 21.7%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $254.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

