Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Crown Castle by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Crown Castle by 226.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $90.35 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

