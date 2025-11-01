Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 808 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF $BUFD

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Trading Up 9.4%

BATS BUFD opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

