Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,084 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of monday.com by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,199,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of monday.com by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.81.

monday.com Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $205.46 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $166.22 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.65, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.