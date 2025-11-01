Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOLFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

