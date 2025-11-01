Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.