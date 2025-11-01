Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1%

TTE opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.