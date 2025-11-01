Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

