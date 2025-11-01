Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 233.0% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 35.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 357,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,667 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -206.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -454.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AHR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

